Signing DE Yannick Ngakoue allows Raiders to avoid EDGE in Round 1

In the first day of free agency, the Raiders landed a big fish in Yannick Ngakoue. At just the age of 25, Ngakoue has already been to a Pro Bowl and has 45.5 career sacks. He’s one of the most productive EDGE rushers in the NFL and he should be a fantastic fit in Gus Bradley’s defense.

But not only will the signing of Ngakoue help the pass rush, but it’s also going to help the front office, as well. With the Raiders now having Ngakoue, Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby under contract, the team likely feels good about the current state of their defensive ends. And while they could always add more pass rusher, it now frees Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden to look elsewhere in the first round.

As we stand here in March, the 2021 edge class in the NFL draft appears to be a weaker class than usual. There are some intriguing names in the first round, but there is certainly no “sure” thing.

Instead of reaching on an edge rusher, the Raiders will now be free to select the best player available at No. 17. That could easily be a defensive tackle like Christian Barmore from Alabama or a dynamic linebacker such as Micah Parsons or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

But more than likely, it frees the Raiders up to select an offensive lineman in another great OL draft. Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw would be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle if he fell to No. 17. USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker can play multiple spots, including left tackle and left guard. Both would be fantastic fits for the Raiders in the first round.

Entering the second day of free agency, the Raiders are already a much better team than they were a day ago. Look for them to continue that momentum the rest of the week as they search for cornerback and offensive line help.