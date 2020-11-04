Signing WR Ted Ginn off waivers could make a lot of sense for Washington

The Washington Football Team is getting a lot of their depth at the wide receiver position back this week after the bye, thanks to a little bit of time to get healthy. On Wednesday, we saw Steven Sims Jr. return to the field, as well as both Isaiah Wright and newcomer Robert Foster. Sims Jr. is now eligible to return from the IR, with hopes that rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden can do the same soon as well.

So, things are looking a bit better at the position for Washington, but a player was recently cut from the Chicago Bears that might cause Ron Rivera to take a chance and pick him up off of the waivers.

The Chicago Bears released WR Ted Ginn, per source and as @AdamSchefter 1st reported. Fwiw, Ginn played 47 games w Carolina under Ron Rivera from 2013-16. Career-high 10 TD in 2015. Only 12 TD over next 4+ seasons. 3 rec in 6 games in 2020. Seldom used in return game anymore. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 4, 2020





Ted Ginn is a veteran receiver who knows his way around the NFL and could instantly take over a role similar to Dontrelle Inman’s though he is arguably a bit better than Inman is. There are several arguments for Washington to do this, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see them pass up on the opportunity simply for the same reasoning that they passed up on adding Eric Reid to the roster a week ago: It might be unfair to the young players on the roster.

Players like Wright, and Inman, and Cam Sims, and Gandy-Golden have worked hard throughout training camp and done things “the right way” as Rivera would claim, and it’s likely that they’ve earned his respect, as both Jeremy Reaves and Kamren Curl did at the safety position. Because of this, making a move to bring in a veteran receiver that would instantly slot in higher up on the depth chart may not be something that Rivera is willing to do so quickly, but it’s at least something to keep an eye on.