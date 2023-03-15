How re-signing WR Ashton Dulin impacts Colts’ draft plans

The Indianapolis Colts have indicated with the release of quarterback Matt Ryan that they are moving on to the future, including evaluating and drafting a rookie quarterback in the 2023 draft.

No one but the team knows who that player will ultimately be, but one thing remains clear: the team must set that player up for success.

Since pairing former Colt T.Y. Hilton with future Hall of Fame receiver Reggie Wayne, the team has been looking for a consistent product from its receiving corps. They drafted several receivers along the way, with standout players in Parris Campbell, Michael Pittman, Jr., and Alec Piece.

However, Campbell may have seen his last days in a Colts uniform. Despite returning from multiple seasons with injuries and producing his best season, the team may be unable to re-sign him. His potential contract is likely on par with upper market value and above what their roster can handle.

With that, it makes sense that the Colts worked to bring back second-team All-Pro special teams contributor and wide receiver Ashton Dulin. The former undrafted free agent landed a two-year deal worth up to $9.2 million.

He’s a versatile player that allows the team to boost its wide receiver depth and serve as special teams gunner on punt coverage.

By allowing Dulin the flexibility to serve in two roles, general manager Chris Ballard can work to find a cheaper option to fill the void Campell would leave if he signs elsewhere. It’s a reasonable assumption to think this option may be available in the draft.

If this is the choice, there are several options, including an intriguing fit in Ole Miss’s Jonathan Mingo. Mingo is a big-bodied receiver who would feast in Jim Bob Cooter’s offense, and Mingo also has experience playing in the slot, Campbell’s specialty.

Regardless of what happens with Campbell’s future with the team, the re-signing of Dulin shouldn’t prevent the Colts from looking at upside prospects in the draft at the wide receiver position.

While decisions loom large, the clock is ticking.

