Re-signing WR Allen Robinson should remain offseason priority for Bears
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Allen Robinson has been the most consistent offensive player for the Chicago Bears since his arrival in 2018. Robinson has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bears. It should be a no-brainer for the Bears to lock down Robinson long-term — especially to give their young franchise quarterback a top receiving target. The Bears have until July 15 to sign Robinson to an extension before his $18 million franchise tag goes into effect