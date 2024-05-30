How signing Tosin Adarabioyo could help alleviate Chelsea’s financial burden

Tosin Adarabioyo could be one of the bargains of the summer.

The Fulham centre-back is available on a free transfer when his contract expires next month, having starred at the heart of Marco Silva’s rearguard in 2023/24.

But there is plenty of competition for the Cottagers’ No.4, with Chelsea reportedly joining Newcastle United and Manchester United in the race for his signature.

Here’s why the Blues should bring Adarabioyo to Stamford Bridge.

Financial fix

Chelsea’s lavish spending has potentially put them at risk of breaching both UEFA’s financial sustainability regulations (FSR) and the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

That could force them into selling homegrown players like Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah, who would all represent pure profit in accounting terms.

If Chalobah was to depart then Adarabioyo would represent a ready-made replacement, without any transfer fee to add to the Blues’ financial burden.

The 26-year-old would therefore represent smart business, as well as being a proven performer in England’s top flight.

Adarabioyo missed almost three months of last season after undergoing groin surgery, but Fulham were more resolute when he was in the side.

Silva’s outfit kept 10 league clean sheets all campaign, with six of those coming in matches where Adarabioyo featured.

They also conceded an average of 1.29 goals in games when Adarabioyo started, versus 1.39 when he was not in the Cottagers’ XI.

The 6ft 5in colossus added a degree of aerial dominance to Fulham’s back line, winning a commendable 3.17 aerial duels per 90 and making 2.62 headed clearances per match.

Adarabioyo’s background in the Manchester City academy will have contributed to his confident ball-playing ability and reading of the game.

He is particularly adept at playing ambitious balls forward, with a record of 4.01 completed long passes per 90 putting him inside the division’s top 10 centre-backs for that metric.

Those distribution skills — and the former England Under-19 international’s significant recovery pace — should appeal to Chelsea, if they proceed with appointing current favourite Enzo Maresca as their next manager.

He likes his teams to circulate the ball and press intensely, which will suit the Fulham star’s abilities.

With the Blues losing veteran Thiago Silva and potentially Chalobah this summer, Adarabioyo looks to be the perfect low-risk, budget-friendly defensive replacement.