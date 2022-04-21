Signing TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin gives Jets more flexibility in NFL Draft | The Draft Plan
In this episode of The Draft Plan, Steve Gelbs, Leger Douzable and Connor Rogers take a deep dive into the tight end position and what it means for the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. By signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, it now gives the Jets more flexibility in the draft to target some more talent instead of needing to address the tight end position.