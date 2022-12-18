After signing T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys made another run at Odell Beckham Jr.

When the Cowboys signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton out of the blue, it appeared that the pursuit of veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had gone bust. That’s apparently not the case.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys made another play for OBJ after signing Hilton. Per the report, Hilton had no objection to the move, explaining that he just wants to win a Super Bowl.

But it wasn’t to be. Even though owner Jerry Jones got on the phone personally to make a pitch for Beckham, a deal wasn’t done.

Rapoport pointed to the fact that Beckham needs four weeks to get ready, and that the timeline didn’t work.

If that’s the case, then how will the timeline ever work for 2022? It’s looking more and more likely that Beckham will sign with someone in the offseason.

Unless, of course, he doesn’t get an offer that he likes. Which is entirely possible. Frankly, it could be that he never gets an offer he likes — and that he’ll ultimately have to decide whether to play for an offer he doesn’t like, or to not play at all.

