What the signing of Stephon Gilmore means for Colts defense

The Indianapolis Colts made a big splash in free agency Friday by signing former Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowler, Stephon Gilmore.

Owner Jim Irsay talked about the team going “all-in” this offseason by signing big free agents and it seems Gilmore fulfills that promise. The signing gives Indy a No. 1 cornerback following the departures of Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes.

By signing the All-Pro caliber cornerback, this also checks the position off the list as far as early draft needs. When pick No. 42 comes around, expect Chris Ballard to take the best wide receiver or offensive tackle available. There will still be plenty of value at that point in the second round but now drafting a corner is more of a depth issue than a necessary hole to fill.

However, the signing of Gilmore does not mean the Colts are done addressing their defensive needs. Edge user and defensive tackle will also be positions of need as free agency wraps up and the draft comes around. The trade for Yannick Ngakoue certainly helps with that but does not mean the front office will not want to add some help upfront.

The Gilmore signing propels the Colts’ defense and allows them to compete with the gauntlet of receivers on the schedule this year. To contain players like Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown, Indy needs all the help they can get.

It should be exciting to see the other key pieces this team will add throughout the rest of the offseason.

