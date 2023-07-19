Signing rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. last piece of Steelers business before training camp

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and edge rusher Alex Highsmith agreed to terms on a new contract for Highsmith to keep him with the Steelers long-term. This leaves only one big piece of business for the Steelers front office ahead of training camp. That is signing second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. to his rookie deal.

Porter is in an awkward position with his contract. While technically being a second-round pick, Porter was the No. 32 overall selection. In any other draft, this would be a first-round pick and I’m sure Porter’s agents are arguing that point.

Last year’s No. 32 overall pick was defensive back Lewis Cine. He signed a fully guaranteed, 4-year, $11,494,150 contract with the Minnesota Vikings. By comparison, the first pick of the second round last season was defensive end Logan Hall. He signed a 4-year, $9,316,455 contract with only $7,566,029 of that guaranteed.

The gap between these two deals, especially in guaranteed money is quite significant and is the hang up in negotiations. Porter’s representatives are certainly aiming for something like what Cine got and Pittsburgh isn’t going for it.

