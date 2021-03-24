Signing RB Kenyan Drake named biggest offseason mistake for Raiders

The Raiders have certainly been aggressive this offseason, rebuilding the offensive line and adding several names to their defensive line. The reviews for the Raiders have certainly been mixed, but there is one move that is almost unanimously hated in the media.

Last week, the Raiders signed running back Kenyan Drake to a two-year deal with $11 million in guaranteed to backup Josh Jacobs. Considering all of the needs the team has on defense, many believe (including myself) that his money could have been better used elsewhere.

In a recent article by Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus, the Drake signing was named the team’s worst mistake of the offseason so far. Here is what they had to say about the signing:

“Las Vegas was reportedly attracted to Drake’s ability to produce in the passing game. While he certainly has gotten the opportunity to make plays as a pass-catcher throughout his five-year career with the Dolphins and Cardinals, his grades don’t match the hype. Drake ranks 51st among 57 qualifying running backs in receiving grade since he entered the NFL in 2016, a major factor in him owning a single-season career-best WAR ranking of 24th (2018) at the position.”

It’s clear the Raiders wanted to add speed to their backfield and they believe Drake can be a dynamic receiving weapon. Unfortunately, we just haven’t seen him be that type of player yet in the NFL. It will be fascinating to see if Jon Gruden can figure out a way to use the former Alabama star.