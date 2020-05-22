The Seahawks have added a veteran running back to their roster. Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Seahawks signed former Texans ball carrier Carlos Hyde.

Former Texans' RB Carlos Hyde reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020

Hyde was originally a second-round pick to the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. In six seasons, he's racked up 4,370 yards and 32 touchdowns. He's coming off of his first-career 1,000-yard season in 2019.

Hyde will likely split carries with Chris Carson in a running back by committee, but there are a few other roster implications as well.

- Marshawn Lynch is now highly unlikely to be signed by the Seahawks before Week 1, if at all. It would now take injuries in order for that signing to take place.

- Seattle doesn't want Travis Homer to have a sizeable role on offense. Homer will continue to be a special teams player, if he makes the team at all.

- This adds uncertainty to DeeJay Dallas' role out of the gate. The team's 2020 fourth-round pick will have to show he's worthy of stealing reps from Hyde. Pete Carroll has always preferred veteran running backs, and this addition suggests that he's not willing to throw Dallas right into the fire.

- The Seahawks had been in contract talks with Devonta Freeman. Those should be finished at this point.

- Signing Hyde increases the odds that Rashaad Penny could end up having somewhat of a medical redshirt season in 2020.

Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is one year worth up to $4 million. It will be interesting to see the breakdown of the contract as that's quite a bit of money for a projected backup running back.

New #Seahawks RB Carlos Hyde can earn up to $4M on his 1-year deal. A perfect landing spot after last year's resurgence. https://t.co/Me2PB7Rj6j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2020

What signing RB Carlos Hyde means for the Seahawks in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest