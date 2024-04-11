Signing Randy Gregory won’t impact Bucs’ draft plans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added some much-needed experience last week when they signed veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a one-year deal in free agency, but his arrival won’t keep the Bucs from investing premium draft resources at the position.

Speaking to the media Thursday at his annual predraft press conference, Bucs general manager Jason Licht made it clear that Gregory was brought it to bolster their depth for the time being, and wouldn’t impact their draft strategy when it comes to targeting more help on the edge of the defensive front.

“We were just looking for some depth there, however it turns out,” Licht said. “I think he even answered that he didn’t have his [mind] set on being a starter. He just wants to contribute. He has to earn it. We wanted some depth there, but it’s not going to affect how we approach the draft. We could always use a higher-end pass rusher – I think every team can. It’s not going to affect the way we approach it.”

Gregory will replace the experience the Bucs lost when they cut Shaq Barrett earlier this offseason, giving an otherwise young position group a valuable veteran to learn from. But don’t be surprised if Tampa Bay still invests a high pick in another high-upside edge defender who could potentially push for a starting job right away.

If the Bucs want to go that route in the first round, Florida State’s Jared Verse or UCLA’s Laiatu Latu would be the prize picks, while Penn State’s Chop Robinson could also be in the mix. On Day 2, the Bucs could target the likes of Alabama’s Chris Braswell, Washington’s Bralen Trice, Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland, or Penn State’s Adisa Isaac.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire