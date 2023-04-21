How signing Olamide Zaccheaus impacts Eagles’ 2023 NFL draft plans

The Eagles quietly addressed several needs during the free agency period, and they’ll enter the 2023 NFL draft with the luxury of picking for value instead of necessity.

Philadelphia added Olamide Zaccheaus on a one-year deal, adding efficiency and versatility to the wide receiver position.

The move also likely eliminates the Birds targeting the position in the first 100 picks of next week’s draft.

#eagles GM Howie Roseman wants to make sure they select a “unique” talent 10th overall. But sometimes players with unique talent also have unique circumstances. What are the chances of RB Bijan Robinson or DT Jalen Carter landing in Philly? My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/BbhzTy1n4F — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 21, 2023

With Howie Roseman focused on roster building and landing a dynamic player, we examine how Zaccheaus’s arrival will impact the draft plans.

WR depth upgraded

Zaccheaus will add to an already dynamic duo in the wide receiver corps. He has the efficiency set to contribute from the slot with his quickness, speed, and short-area route-running skills. Zaccheaus isn’t the biggest target at 5-feet-8, but he’s a robust 193-pound athlete who averaged 4.8 yards after the catch last season, the 20th-best in the league.

Zaccheaus offers versatility as a route runner from the slot, can separate in the short and intermediate area, and the Eagles can also leverage his speed to challenge defensive coverage on vertical routes.

Draft needs

By retaining Darius Slay and James Bradberry, cornerback is no longer the most significant need on the board.

After the first wave of free agency and the addition of Olamide Zaccheaus, Philadelphia’s most significant needs are defensive tackle, edge rusher, offensive guard, and safety.

Potential draft plans in the first round



Unless Howie Roseman bucks the trend and rolls the dice on Bijan Robinson at No. 10 overall, the expectation is that Philadelphia will target the best available edge rusher, defensive tackle, or offensive lineman on the board.

If Will Anderson starts to slide, the Eagles could trade up, along with a potential infatuation with Jalen Carter as well.

If the player Roseman covets isn’t available, the Birds will likely trade down and acquire more than the six picks they currently have.

