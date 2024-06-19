Is re-signing Matt Breida an ‘obvious move’ for Giants?

The New York Giants are entering the post-Saquon Barkley era by ditching their bell-cow strategy at running back in favor of a more committee approach.

Since Barkley defected to Philadelphia in free agency in March, the Giants have been gradually building up their running back room, creating a versatile and potentially electric group.

They signed veteran free agent Devin Singletary to pair with second-year back Eric Gray and then added Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the draft. They also signed former Columbia star Dante Miller and added UFL rushing leader Jacob Saylors this past week. They also still have Jashaun Corbin on the roster.

Are they done? It would seem so but there is always room for more. That aside, Dan Duggan of The Athletic believes there are only three locks for the final roster — Singletary, Gray, and Tracy.

Could Matt Breida be re-signed?

Miller is a great story who has generated buzz, but he has six collegiate carries since the 2021 season. The Giants should be able to get the 5-foot-9, 200-pounder safely to the practice squad barring a breakout preseason. The ticket to a roster spot for Miller would be as a returner, but the Giants have more experienced options for that role. Five running backs aren’t enough to get through training camp, so a veteran addition is likely in the coming weeks. Re-signing Matt Breida seems like an obvious move to provide depth and experience to a young group.

This analysis was written before the Giants hopped on Saylors this week. Many agree that Miller is likely headed to the practice squad and there could be a reunion with Breida or another veteran if Saylors turns out to be fool’s gold.

