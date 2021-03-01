Re-signing Lane Taylor is a sensible offseason move Packers should explore

Brandon Carwile
·2 min read
It wouldn’t be a flashy signing, but the Green Bay Packers could bring Lane Taylor back in 2021 on a cheap, short-term deal. Taylor had one of the best training camps of his career in 2020 before a knee injury in Week 1 knocked him out for the remainder of the season.

He played 63 snaps during the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings before exiting the fourth quarter. While engaged with a blocker on a run play, Taylor’s knee appeared to bend awkwardly and then give out. Teammates consoled him as he was then carted off the field.

Taylor was having a good start to his eighth NFL season after winning the starting right guard job in training camp. Unfortunately, it was the second season in a row that Taylor suffered a season-ending injury. In 2019, he appeared in just two games before a torn bicep forced him to undergo surgery. Taylor then battled his way back to a starting role only to have another major setback.

Taylor was considered a potential cap casualty in 2020 until he dominated in one on ones during practice. That carried over to the regular season when Taylor did not allow a single pressure on 37 snaps in pass protection against the Vikings. He also received a run-blocking grade of 78.8, according to Pro Football Focus.

Lucas Patrick did a serviceable job filling in for Taylor for the rest of the season, however, that doesn’t mean Taylor doesn’t have a place moving forward.

Even if he isn’t a starter, it makes sense to offer Taylor a one-year contract for the veteran minimum. He would provide depth with the upside of being a potential starter. Taylor battled back from a significant injury in 2019 and could do it again.

The Packers need to bulk up their offensive line seeing that they may not have the money to re-sign All-Pro center Corey Linsley. With Linsley not expected back next season, Patrick or Elgton Jenkins are the most likely candidates to snap the football in 2021. That leaves an opening at guard, which could be filled by Taylor or 2020 sixth-round draft pick Jon Runyan.

Because he can likely be had for cheap, asking Taylor to come back makes a ton of sense for Green Bay. He knows the system and was a staple along the Packers offensive line from 2016-2018. Taylor appeared in 46 games, starting 45, missing only two games with an injury.

Given Green Bay’s needs this offseason, bringing back Taylor for one more year is a cost-effective approach that could pay off.

What are the Packers' options at running back this offseason?

