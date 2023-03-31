How signing Kentavius Street impacts the Eagles’ 2023 NFL draft plans

The Eagles added more depth to the defensive tackle position on Thursday, inking former Saints defender Kentavius Street to a one-year deal.

The fifth-year pro was vital to the Saints’ 2022 defensive front and played a crucial role in New Orleans’s 20-10 win over Philadelphia in Week 17 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The defensive tackle had a career-best 3.5 quarterback sacks, 29 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss in 2022.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, we’re looking at the impact of Street’s arrival on Philadelphia’s plans for late April.

What Eagles are getting in Kentavius Street

Street was a fourth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State.

The Greenville, N.C. native has appeared in 35 career regular-season games with four starts for the 49ers, posting career totals of 41 tackles (23 solos), three sacks for a loss of 17 yards, and one forced fumble.

Eagles defensive tackle depth chart

The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave to San Francisco in free agency and retained Fletcher Cox for the 2023 season.

Street joins Cox, second-year star Jordan Davis, third-year contributor Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Noah Elliss, and Marvin Wilson.

If the season started today, Street would be Philadelphia’s four or five-man defensive tackle rotation, with Jordan Davis and Fletcher Cox the likely starters.

Eagles potential draft plans

Philadelphia retained Darius Slay and James Bradberry while signing former Browns second-round pick Greedy Williams in an under-the-radar move.

The urgent need to address the cornerback position in the first round could alter the Eagles’ draft plans.

The Birds also retained Fletcher Cox and added Street to the roster.

Philadelphia has five safeties on their roster after adding Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds this week.

Reed Blankenship showed as an undrafted rookie in 2022 that he could step into a more significant role at safety.

Howie Roseman likes to build from the inside out.

With Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson both a year older, the expectation is that the Eagles will add an offensive lineman, a starting caliber safety, an edge rusher, and the best available player with four of the draft’s top 100 picks.

