New signing from Japan: Takumu Kawamura is a Red Bull

24-year-old midfielder signs long-term deal

Takumu Kawamura has joined us from Japanese top-flight side Sanfrecce Hiroshima and has signed a four-year contract.

The 24-year-old Japanese midfielder, who scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 84 appearances for his former club, Hiroshima, and won the league cup in 2022, recently became an international, scoring on his debut for Japan.

Kawamura is the fifth Japanese player to join the Red Bulls after Alex (2007), Tsuneyasu Miyamoto (2007–2009), Takumi Minamino (2015–2020) and Masaya Okugawa (2015–2021).

The new signing will wear the number 16 on his back.

Details

Born: 28 August 1999

Height: 1.83 m

Last club: Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Position: Midfield

Views

We have great experiences already with players from Japan. We are sure that we will see the same with Takumu Kawamura. He is one of very few present Japanese internationals who was still in the domestic league. He has plenty of experience already at 24 years of age. An additional positive aspect is that he can be flexibly deployed in midfield and despite his defensive focus, he has packed a real goal threat in Japan."