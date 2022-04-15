Re-signing of A.J. Green completes Cardinals’ projected starting lineup

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they agreed to terms with receiver A.J. Green to return to the team in 2022 on a one-year contract. That one move solidified the offensive starting lineup.

They know their top three receivers, their top two tight ends, their starting running back, their quarterback and the starting offensive line.

Let’s have a look at the starting lineup below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quarterback: Kyler Murray

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While there is some drama about a contract extension, Murray is and will be the starting quarterback for the Cardinals. Colt McCoy will back him up.

Running back: James Conner

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Conner got a three-year, $21 million deal to return to the Cardinals after a Pro Bowl season. He will no longer share the load with Chase Edmonds. He will be the lead back. His backup has yet to be determined.

Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore

With Green’s return, he will play outside with Hopkins. Moore, in his second season, will fill the role that Christian Kirk held last season. Kirk was the team’s leading receiver in 2021.

As of now, it looks like Antoine Wesley would be the No. 4 receiver.

Tight end: Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Ertz re-signed with the team on a three-year deal worth more than $31 million. Williams, who tore his ACL in Week 5 and previously had been the team’s No. 1 tight end, now will be No. 2, although he will have a prominent role.

Offensive line: D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals will have four of the same starters as last season. The one question was at right guard and the addition of Hernandez, a former second-round pick who played for Cardinals offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler collegiately at UTEP, seems to be the answer.

Story continues

He is the favorite to start, but Josh Jones and Justin Murray could be in the mix.

1

1