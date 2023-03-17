Signing Graham Glasgow gives the Lions options on the offensive line

Graham Glasgow has returned to Detroit as a free agent. The veteran lineman rejoins the Lions, where he played from 2016-2019, after three seasons with the Denver Broncos

With Glasgow back, offensive line coach Hank Fraley has some options with his unit. It’s a group that returns every starter except right guard but has some question marks beyond that returning foursome–which might be the league’s best.

Glasgow could plug right into the role vacated by Evan Brown, who signed with the Seahawks as a free agent. While Brown started at right guard in 2022 and center in 2021, he was pegged as the team’s top interior reserve. Brown proved how valuable having a quality reserve who can capably step in and start at either position can be. Right now the only other center on the roster behind Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow is Ross Pierschbacher.

With starting experience at both positions — in Detroit, no less — that’s a natural fit for Glasgow. The $4.5 million salary for 2023 is high-end for a reserve or insurance policy, however. Which leads to a different option…

Glasgow could step into the starting right guard role. He would take over for Halapoulivaati Vaitai in that capacity.

Vaitai was supposed to be the starting RG in 2022 but missed the season with a back injury. Brown took over and played well, but Vaitai remains on the Lions roster and is penciled in as the current starter. “Big V” is also an expensive presence, with a base salary of $9.4 million and a cap hit of just under $12.5 million.

Should Glasgow take over at RG, there are options with Vaitai–presuming he’s healthy enough to play. He can accept a pay cut, similar to what Charles Harris just did on defense, and become the top reserve lineman. Vaitai’s starting experience at both guard and tackle makes him well-suited for such a role.

Vaitai could also become the Lions’ best option for the extra tackle on offense. Detroit uses a third tackle more than all but one other team, and a healthy Big V is a better blocker in space and pass protection option in that role than Matt Nelson, who was brought back but is far from a lock to make the team. Again, for Vaitai to get that role he’d need to reduce his cap hit in 2023 and also prove he’s healthy, or at least be on track to be physically capable by September. We haven’t heard a status update on Vaitai’s back other than an ambiguous response from GM Brad Holmes at the combine.

Detroit could also move on from Vaitai and place a greater emphasis on the right guard/swing tackle position in the upcoming draft. It’s an intriguing, middle-round heavy draft class in those spots. The Lions could very well draft an option there regardless, but dumping Vaitai would elevate that need higher up the priority chart.

