Re-signing Geno Smith won’t stop Seahawks from drafting quarterback

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
During his joint press conference with coach Pete Carroll on Thursday, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the re-signing of veteran Geno Smith to the roster won’t stop the team from selecting another quarterback in April’s NFL draft.

This year’s quarterback class doesn’t seem as flashy as some but Schneider said he’s seen this before and lack of excitement could be deceiving.

“There’s a quietness about it that can make people either feel anxious or extremely calm,” Schneider said. “There doesn’t seem to be a lot of buzz right now.”

Schneider has never been one to show his cards and the Seahawks could very well be eyeing a prospect or two this draft, whether it’s early or a value pick in the later rounds.

But until then, Seattle has Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on the roster heading into the season.

