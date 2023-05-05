After signing extension, Dexter Lawrence says Giants are 'building something special here'

Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a sack against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dexter Lawrence, with the ink still drying on a four-year, $90 million contract extension, said there wasn't a number he was looking for in negotiations with the Giants, but something less tangible.

"Understanding who I am as a player and what I'm worth, I didn't have a set number in mind or anything like that," Lawrence told the media Friday. "I just knew that I wanted to be respected for my production and my leadership around here."

And along with respect, staying in New York was on his mind.

"The whole process [I said] I want to play here, I want to be a Giant," Lawrence said. "We have something going here. We're building something special here.

"And you can see it from the outside, and inside it's even more beautiful. I'm excited for what's going on. ... This is where I want to be and we got it done.”

The defensive lineman said the "market was the market" and in negotiations with the team he "wasn’t out here to set records."

And while the process was "stressful" at times, it went "smoothly." And putting pen to paper on Friday was "a release," Lawrence said.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy with my contract. That's why I signed," he said with a smile. "And I'm ready to get out here and play football with my guys."

The self-described "disrupter" on Big Blue's D-line credited defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for his impact on letting the players take ownership of the Giant defense.



Caption: Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) is tackled by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) and defensive end Leonard Williams (bottom) during the second quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

"I love wink. His impact as a coordinator for us is amazing. He gives us the keys. He lets us run the defense. A lot of coaches preach that but he actually lives that," the 25-year-old said.

Lawrence also spoke about the symmetry between him and quarterback Daniel Jones, who was drafted the same year, both getting long-term deals done with the Giants this offseason.

"Beautiful to see both of us do what's not expected or doesn't happen a lot," he said of the pair getting second contracts with the team. "NFL careers [are] short for a lot of people. We got a chance to continue to play for the team that [we] were drafted by and continue to play for the organization and for the fans. We excited about it."

Of course, running back Saquon Barkley, whom the Giants franchised tagged, is still waiting on a long-term contract.

"I think Saquon is going to get what he deserves," Lawrence said. "He is a great player He's a great leader for us. One of the top players on the team. I'm excited to see what's up for him."

But with his long-term contract secure, Lawrence added that while he feels he is "definitely up there" among the top defensive linemen in the league, he has a lot more room to grow to reach his ultimate goals.

"I missed some plays last year that I know that I can get and it eats at me a lot," he said. "Right now it's just continue to master my craft and finish on plays that I could've made last year."

And that ultimate goal? "My ultimate goal is to be legendary," he said. "To be a Hall-of-Famer."