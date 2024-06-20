Signing Eddie Jackson named the one final move for Eagles before training camp

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s most complete rosters, but there are still holes to be filled, and even after C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s return, the safety position could use an experienced veteran presence.

ESPN recently suggested one final off-season move for all 32 teams, and adding a particular safety could put Philadelphia over the top.

Sign S Eddie Jackson What the Eagles could use is defensive depth. At safety, for example, Sydney Brown is coming back from an ACL injury suffered late last season, leaving little depth behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship. Jackson, a former Bears star, would help stabilize the unit. He could play strong safety if Gardner-Johnson lines up in the slot, or he might even beat out Blankenship for the free safety position.

Jackson was released by the Bears in a cost-cutting move.

Jackson, 30, has spent his entire seven-season career with Chicago, who picked him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

He has started all 100 games he has appeared in his career, and in 2023, he had an interception and 37 tackles in 12 games.

Jackson is familiar with Vic Fangio’s scheme and could be a name to watch.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire