Signing draft picks, Sony Michel and more Rams stories for Cardinals fans
It is the end of another week in the NFL offseason, making it time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.
What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?
Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.
Sony Michel returns
Michel, who played for the Rams in their championship season and then played for the Chargers, signed with the Rams to return in 2023.
Rams sign more draft picks
The Rams signed a pair of their draft picks. At that point, eight remained unsigned.
Rams' secondary ranked worst in NFL
The Rams will have a new-look secondary in 2023 after trading away Jalen Ramsey.
They are ranked last in the NFL.
No clear top-three WRs entering season
Every year with Sean McVay has head coach, the Rams have had a clear top three receivers. This year, the No. 3 receiver is very much up for grabs.