Signing Day Tracker: Updates on recruits to sign with Oregon Ducks

Early Signing Day has finally arrived, and a number of high-profile recruits are putting in their letters of intent and joining new teams.

For the Oregon Ducks, this day is particularly interesting, because it gives us a chance to see which players have agreed to stay true on their verbal commitments and hop onto the Dan Lanning train to Eugene. While Lanning is an excellent recruiter, we still don’t quite know what type of class he will bring in during his first year because of the lateness of his hiring.

So which recruits will agree to officially join the Ducks this week? We’ve got an updated list for you:

4-star LB Devon Jackson

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

4-star LB (0.9397 rating)

No. 132 player nationally, No. 10 LB

From Omaha, Nebraska

3-star DL Sir Mells

6-foot-4, 310 pounds

3-star DL (0.8559 ranking)

No. 970 player nationally, No. 129 DL

From Henderson, Nevada

