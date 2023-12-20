Signing day tracker: Members of Gophers football’s 2024 recruiting class officially join

The Gophers football program started officially adding high school players to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday morning.

Here’s who signed their national letters of intent and a snippet about each player.

The U has 19 high school players in the class for next year, with all of them either on the east coast or central time zones.

The highest-rated recruit is Esko four-star safety Koi Perich, who is committed to Minnesota but is being courted by Ohio State.

6:05 a.m.: SAF — Zahir Rainer, Richmond, Va., 5-10 185

The son of former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer had more than 30 scholarship offers, but picked the U over his father’s alma mater (Virginia) and other suitors.

6:10 a.m.: CB — Samuel Madu, Bronx, N.Y., 6-1, 170

Gophers cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe uses his East Coast connections to bring in a corner with good size.

6:21 a.m.: DL — Jaylin Hicks, New Rochelle, N.Y. 6-3, 250

Another New Yorker comes to Dinkytown after turning down in-state scholarship offer from Syracuse, as well as Penn State and other eastern programs.

6:23 a.m.: RB — Ohifame Ijeboi, Philadelphia, 6-0, 190

The speedy tailback joins over offers from Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and others.

6:29 a.m.: WR — Dallas Sims, Clearwater, Fla., 6-2, 195

Originally from Canada, this developmental pass catcher has great size. The Gophers have gone to his high school, Clearwater Academy, for other recruits.

6:32 a.m.: QB — Max Brosmer, Roswell, Ga., 6-2, 221

The Gophers sought more at quarterback via the transfer portal and the New Hampshire graduate transfer will provides it after leading FCS in passing yards last season.

6:39 a.m.: QB — Logan Fife, Tracy, Calif., 6-0, 205

Brosmer is penciled in as the 2024 starter and Fife is the projected backup after completing 64 percent of his passes over three seasons in the Mountain West Conference.

6:41 a.m.: CB — Ethan Robinson, Montgomery, N.Y., 6-0, 175

Minnesota needed a veteran corner for next year and bring in the Bucknell transfer to fill it. He went to the same high school (Iona Prep) as new D-lineman Jaylin Hicks. He had offers from Auburn and USC.

6:45 a.m.: RB — Sieh Bangura, Bowie, Md., 6-0, 200

The Gophers add experience in the backfield with Bangura, who rushed for 1,982 yards and 22 touchdowns across three seasons at Ohio in the Mid-American Conference.

6:53 a.m.: CB — Jaionte McMillan, Atlanta, 5-11, 190

The Texas Christian transfer played primarily special teams, but had had 15 total tackles in 32 career games. He has two years of eligibility remaining for the U.

7:07 a.m.: WR — Jalen Smith, Mankato, Minn., 6-0 185

The southern Minnesota pass catcher is also a track athlete and is considered a sleeper in this class, according to Allen Trieu of 247sports.

7:09 a.m.: QB — Drake Lindsey, Fayetteville, Ark., 6-5, 220

Minnesota was able to pluck Lindsey out of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ backyard. Then he went out and threw for 52 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading his high school to a state championship.

7:15 a.m.: TE — Jacob Simpson, Johnston, Iowa, 6-5, 210

The tall target was not offered a scholarship by the in-state Hawkeyes or Cyclones, but did receive a handful of offers, including Illinois.

7:16 a.m.: RB — Jaydon Wright, Kankakee, Ill., 5-10, 220

A load to bring down is also light on his feet. The track athlete had a strong senior year.

7:16 a.m.: CB — Mike Gerald, Houston, 5-11, 170

The Gophers went to Texas and bring back a defensive back that also played receiver in high school.

7:20 a.m.: TE — Julian Johnson, Aurora, Ill., 6-5, 210

Minnesota won’t bring in as many Illinois natives as past recruiting classes. Both he and Simpson will need time to bulk up in a college program.

7:22 a.m.: LB — Sam Macy, Chanhassen, Minn., 6-4, 220

The south metro addition put together good film and while he doesn’t have the highest star rating, Trieu considers him a sleeper in this year’s class.

7:25 a.m: DL — Riley Sunram, Kindred, N.D., 6-4, 285

The top-rated prospect in North Dakota picks the Gophers over a slew of other suiters. He will head to the prestigious All-American Bowl in January.