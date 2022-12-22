Signing Day Superlatives: Which Ohio State signees will have major impacts

For most of the recruiting world, this used to be Christmas in February, but that all changed when the early signing period was announced. It is much closer to the actual holiday now and today recruits who have been committed to their respective schools can finally make it official.

For Ohio State, it once again signed a top recruiting class, headlined by multiple players who could have gone literally anywhere in the country to play football.

There are plenty of impacts players all over this class and I took a crack at which ones will make what kind of impact during their Ohio State careers.

Instant impact - offense

When those lights come on you know what time it is. The kid from Hollywood, FL is primed and ready to put on a show for the Buckeye faithful by making Big Ten defenses look like a bunch of extras. Welcome to The Brotherhood Brandon Innis.#CHO23N | @brandon5star2 pic.twitter.com/YCEwEbu0u3 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

As the only 5-star of the group, it was an easy selection. Brandon Inniss has the talent to crack the field in his first year at any school in the country, even with the deep wide receiver room at Ohio State. This group will return the majority of its yardage from this past season (as long as no one enters the portal). Yes, it will be hard to crack the rotation, but if one player on offense can do it early, it’s Inniss. He will come into the program with lofty expectations and should be able to contribute immediately.

Instant impact - defense

QBs & WRs in the Lone Star state fear him and offensive coordinators hated game planning against him. The kid from Waxahachie, TX is bringing his elite cover skills to Columbus. Welcome to The Brotherhood Calvin Simpson-Hunt#CHO23N | @CSimpsonHunt pic.twitter.com/9KHz5LjksD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

One of the cornerbacks will have to contribute early and I’m guessing it’s going to be Calvin Simpson-Hunt. He has great hips and speed (a track background) along with great anticipation. Simpson-Hunt is a great tackler who can play on the line of scrimmage or off it. He is stronger than you’d think for someone who is 190-pounds, and with some time in Mickey Marotti, should get even stronger to be able to battle older receivers.

Redshirt but high ceiling - offense

He rewrote the state of South Dakotas football history books by hand, they may need to make room for him on Mt. Rushmore. The kid from Pierre, SD is making his way to Columbus. Welcome to The Brotherhood Lincoln Kienholz#CHO23N | @LincolnKienholz pic.twitter.com/yzEAIH8aHt — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

It’s hard for any freshman to make an immediate impact but given a year to get used to playing at the next level can help prospects. That will be the case with quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, as the talent is there but playing in South Dakota won’t help his cause. He’s a true dual-threat quarterback and will be in the mix for playing time down the line.

Redshirt but high ceiling - defense

The hometown hero is ready to take on the mantle and continue the legacy. A buckeye through and through, the pride of Dublin is raring to get after opposing QBs. Welcome to The Brotherhood Will Smith Jr.#CHO23N |@iwillsmithjr pic.twitter.com/pEElfKVSsJ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Will Smith Jr. has a similar frame to his late father, with who I actually crossed paths with on multiple occasions during my time in Columbus. The elder was a key component to a defense that could win a national championship and the younger could help the Buckeyes do the same in the future. Smith is a bit light at 260-pounds to really be a force right away on the interior of a defense line. Once he adds 20-25 more pounds, Smith has the ability to be a force on the line.

Future award winner - offense

As smooth as the jazz music that his hometown is known for. The kid from Chicago is on the way back to the Midwest ready to rewrite Big Ten and Buckeye record books. Welcome to The Brotherhood Carnell Tate#CHO23N | @carnelltate_ pic.twitter.com/9a37MuU0XM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

We could argue all day about how Marvin Harrison Jr. should have won the Biletnikoff this year, but the time will come for another Ohio State receiver to break that drought. It’s really pick a name out of a hat from Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers, and Carnell Tate. I’m a bit biased because I’ve known Tate since his freshman year and have heard plenty of raving reviews about his work ethic. That’s why I’m picking him to one day be on the short list of best players at his position in the country.

Future award winner - defense

A game wrecker, edge setter, the complete defensive end. The kid from Indianapolis, IN is leaving the Hoosier state and making his way to Columbus. Welcome to The Brotherhood Joshua Mickens#CHO23N | @JoshuaMickens7 pic.twitter.com/jyQb7MnxHH — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

The lone verbal of the day, Joshua Mickens, should have a fantastic career ahead of him. He’s long, lean, and athletic, with a great burst. He does need a bit of time in the weight room to combat offensive tackles that right now outweigh him by around 75 pounds, as most tackles are around 300 pounds. The ceiling is very high and Mickens has the ability to one day potentially be mentioned with Chase Young and the Bosa brothers.

Underrated - offense

Blink and you will miss him.The kid from Warren, OH is due for a homecoming. Always been about the scarlet & grey from the start, he’s ready to leave his mark as one of the best from the Buckeye state to do it. Welcome to The Brotherhood Bryson Rodgers#CHO23N | @IBryson13 pic.twitter.com/E1rGRr6R1c — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline knows talented pass-catchers when he sees them, and Bryson Rodgers fits that bill. Hartline doesn’t reach to add to his room and it might seem like that when looking at Rodgers recruiting ranking. His tape reminds me a whole lot of Chris Olave, who also was very much underrated coming out of high school. Both run very clean routes, have great hands, and are gliders. Neither seem to be running fast but before you know it, they’re behind everyone in the secondary. The Buckeyes found a gem with Rodgers.

Underrated - defense

The kid from Suwanee, GA is making his way north and poised to dominate the Big10 trenches. A part time running back, a full-time big human. All we can say is good luck everybody else and welcome to The Brotherhood Kayden McDonald#CHO23N | @KMac_DT pic.twitter.com/KPCaIS7LVV — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

When you go into SEC country and fend off home state Georgia, Florida, LSU — along with Michigan, Texas, and USC — it should be viewed as a massive recruiting win. That’s how I view defensive tackle Kayden McDonald’s signing with Ohio State. He’s got a rare college-ready body for an interior defensive lineman, but his recruiting rankings are low for a player with his impressive offer list. McDonald is my pick to outperform his ranking.

