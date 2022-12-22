Signing Day Superlatives: Which Notre Dame commits will have major impacts

It wasn’t how Marcus Freeman envisioned his first full recruiting class to end as the loss of Peyton Bowen and Jayden Limar to Oregon put a bit of a damper on what should be viewed as a very impressive initial group.

The 2023 recruiting cycle will always be remembers as Freeman’s first, a collection of 24 players who can make a very big impact in the future for the program. There will be more than a few stars from this class and since they are now officially member of the Notre Dame program, we can not dream of what they will accomplish on the field.

Here is my best guess as which players will have major contributions for the Irish in the years to come.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Instant impact - offense

Not the highest ranked offensive player but one that could help right away is wide receiver Braylon James. He has great size at six-foot-two-inches and 185-pounds, a frame that screams college ready. With Michael Mayer gone and not much returning production from this group, expect James to get some early playing time even though recent history suggest he might struggle to get on the field.

Instant impact - defense

Another player who isn’t the highest rated of the defenders, but it’s about opportunity is defensive lineman Brenan Vernon. Defensive coordinator Al Golden will mix his defensive lineman and Vernon should have an opportunity to get some snaps as a rotational player. Like James, Vernon has a college-ready frame and the ability to contribute early and there is playing time available with Isaiah Foskey leaving early for the NFL.

Story continues

Redshirt but high ceiling - offense

𝐃𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝@AbsherSullivan did it his way and he’s coming home ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/GgvqB9iim8 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022

The Irish have a penchant for finding elite offensive lineman who are underrated by recruiting services and Sullivan Absher fits that bill. He’s got massive size, six-foot-seven-inches and 290-pounds, moves extremely well and the need for tackles will be there in his second season assuming Joe Alt and Blake Fisher both move on to the NFL.

Redshirt but high ceiling - defense

Aside from quarterback, the hardest position in my eyes to make an early impact is as a defensive tackle. Not only are you going up against potential double-teams, the physicality is a big difference from the high school level. Devan Houstan has the frame, but will take some time to get used to this level. When he does, he’s going to be a menace against opposing offensive lines.

Future award winner - offense

😤☘️ — Josh Poupard ☘️ (@josh_poupard) December 21, 2022

It’s a bit surprising that the Irish haven’t had a Doak Walker winner since it’s inception in 1990 given the massive success the offensive line has had. Missouri’s Jeremiyah Love could very much change that. He’s got elite speed (won the state title in the 100 meters as a sophomore) and has enough wiggle to his game to find the crease and hit the big play. Great vision as well, the only knock on his game is that he isn’t the best receiver.

Future award winner - defense

It’s an unprecedented run Notre Dame recruiting is on with the high school Butkus Award. Two of the last three winners landed in South Bend, Prince Kollie and now Drayk Bowen. The in-coming freshman probably won’t make a huge impact in his first year due to very good depth at the position, but when he get’s his chance, it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see Bowen take home a collegiate Butkus as well.

Underrated - offense

The Irish beat out Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, USC and plenty of other schools for wide receiver Rico Flores. He is viewed as a very solid prospect, but rated outside to top 200 in the country. Hard to fathom that with an offer list that included the who’s who of collegiate receiving powers but that happened. Flores will be looked back on as a player who services knew about but under-valued.

Underrated - defense

When you hold offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Texas A&M but you’re ranked in the 300’s, there’s something off. That exactly what the case is the safety Adon Shuler, who should outplay his ranking. It would not surprise me at all to see him having a very solid career for Notre Dame and it could happen fairly early.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire