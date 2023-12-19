Signing Day Preview: Texas set to bring in a strong 2024 class

Texas is set to haul in an impressive 2024 recruiting class on Signing Day on Wednesday. The class is significant given Texas seemed to dedicate much more focus to winning on the field during the season than recruiting. That seems to have been the right call.

The 2023 focus was where it should have been: beat Alabama and win the Big 12 championship. The team did more than that in making the College Football Playoff. Recruiting sold itself.

Texas is set to bring in three On3 composite five-star players in edge rusher Colin Simmons, offensive tackle Brandon Baker, wide receiver Ryan Wingo and 247Sports five-star safety Xavier Filsaime. Defensive back Kobe Black, running back Jerrick Gibson and cornerback Wardell Mack join the above players in On3’s Top 100 players.

The class has plenty of depth as several of the more unheralded recruits could bring impact faster than expected.

We will monitor whether or not Texas will have surprise commits for the day. It’s unclear if that is on the table for the Longhorns. Albeit, after earning commitments from four players in two days through the transfer portal and recruiting perhaps another player we don’t expect could be added to the fold.

Top 50 classes in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings heading into Signing Day tomorrow‼️ Read: https://t.co/g8uo5NnKVf pic.twitter.com/mzs0Ffo9NT — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 19, 2023

