Signing Day: When Oregon Ducks’ recruits plan to announce decisions on signing day

National Signing Day is almost here. For college football fans who are interested in the recruiting side of the sport, it might as well be Christmas Eve.

Across the nation, some of the best players in the sport will be making their final decisions and announcing where they plan to play their college ball this coming season over the next 36 hours. Some players may flip, and many fanbases may be crushed at the loss of a potential superstar choosing to go anywhere other than their school. What a beautiful and crazy day. No matter what happens, it will be entertaining.

For the Oregon Ducks, there’s a chance that this could be a day filled with celebration. While Dan Lanning and the new coaching staff were forced to enter this recruiting cycle late and play from behind, they’ve done a great job of making up ground and getting into contention of a number of highly-rated prospects. The 2022 Oregon class may not finish as high as we expected it would when Mario Cristobal was the coach, but considering what he was working with, Lanning is certainly set up for a big win.

We’ve already seen a couple of massive Oregon targets commit to the Ducks, with 4-star CB Jahlil Florence announcing his decision on Monday, and 4-star CB Khamari Terrell announcing last week. There will be more to come, though, throughout the week.

Here’s when you can plan to hear from the remaining Oregon prospects, and how you can watch their decision live on the air:

Christen Miller — 4 Star DL

I will Be Signing @FBCedarGrove High School Feb2 National signing Day @12 In the Lunch Room!!!!!!!!!!!! #ATGT — Christen Miller (@fatchr7s) January 30, 2022

When: 6 a.m. PT

Where: CBS Sports HQ

Who: Picking between Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, and Arkansas

Christen Miller announced earlier this week that Oregon did not make his final cut, so the Ducks are technically out of the running for the big 4-star DL. However, Dan Lanning did make a solid push for him and was right in it until the end. I will certainly be watching just in case anything crazy happens…

Jordan James — 4 star RB

When: 9 a.m. PT

Where: CBS Sports HQ

Who: Picking between Oregon, Georgia, and Florida

Jordan James has been verbally committed to the Bulldogs since early last year, but he declined to sign in December and has since been on two visits to Eugene, and one to Florida. The majority of recruiting experts are predicting that James will commit to the Ducks, which would kick off signing day with a bang for Dan Lanning, landing a massive flip.

Gracen Halton — 4 star DL

San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine DL Gracen Halton is set for a Signing Day decision and will announce on CBSSports HQ https://t.co/wJC63LAVU9 pic.twitter.com/RjGbWiyDDm — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 28, 2022

When: 2:30 p.m. PT

Where: CBS Sports HQ

Who: Picking between Oregon, Oklahoma, and Miami

The writing, unfortunately, seems to be on the wall when it comes to Gracen Halton. The 4-star DL was committed to Oregon but announced that he was reopening his recruitment just a week ago after taking an official visit to the Oklahoma Sooners. He listed the Ducks in his top-3, but at this point, it seems very likely that he chooses to go to Oklahoma instead.

Dave Iuli — 4 star OL

When: 3:30 p.m. PT

Where: CBS Sports HQ

Who: Picking between Oregon, USC, and Miami

The past 24 hours in the recruitment of Dave Iuli have been fascinating to watch if you’re an Oregon fan. A week ago, it would have been hard to find any recruiting expert that would tell you that Iuli was going anywhere other than Miami. It made sense for Iuli to follow Mario Cristobal to Coral Gables, especially after he de-committed from the Ducks during the coaching change. However, Iuli made a visit to Eugene this past weekend, and now a lot of those same experts are flipping their predictions, reflecting that he is likely going to commit to the Ducks. What once seemed like a longshot is now trending strongly to Oregon. This is likely where the fireworks will come from on Wednesday for the Ducks.

Emar'rion Winston — 4 star LB/EDGE

I’ll be announcing my commitment on feb 2nd‼️ — Bubz🎭 (@EmarrionW) February 1, 2022

When: TBA

Where: TBA

Who: Picking between Oregon, Florida, Washington, and Arizona State

We are a bit in the dark when it comes to the announcement from Emar’rion Winston. He said on his Twitter that he will be announcing on Wednesday, but has not scheduled anything further. Oregon fans should feel confident that they will land this in-state prospect who is the younger brother of Lamar Winston, a former Ducks’ LB. Dan Lanning and his staff have recruited him hard over the past month, and he was in Eugene with his family over the weekend. As I said, we are a bit in the dark, as Winston hasn’t even announced a top-3, but the leaders in the clubhouse are definitely the Ducks.

