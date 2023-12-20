It's signing day! These high school football players have signed with Wisconsin.

St. Joseph's Prep senior Omillio Agard (1) is one of eight high school defensive players the Badgers signed Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.

The next class of Wisconsin Badgers football players made it official Wednesday morning.

Nineteen players signed national letters of intent with the program. The group represents the first full-fledged recruiting class for coach Luke Fickell, who was hired 25 days before the early signing period last year.

So far UW’s 2024 class of high school scholarship recruits consists of five offensive linemen, three running backs, two outside linebackers, two defensive backs, two defensive linemen, one inside linebacker, one receiver, one tight end, one quarterback and one defensive athlete.

As of noon, the only player who said they were committing to Wisconsin but the program had not announced as signed was Xavier Lucas, a defensive back from Florida.

The early signing period ends Friday. Teams will be able to resume signing players Feb. 1.

Here's a look at UW's 2024 class, listed chronologically beginning with the most recent to commit.

Xavier Lucas, defensive back

Committed: Aug. 11.

Hometown: Pompano Beach, Florida.

High school: American Heritage.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 184.

Ratings: Rivals considers him a four-star prospect. On3, ESPN and 247sports give him three stars.

Senior season: Lucas picked off four passes and totaled 26 tackles, 16 solo, for powerhouse Heritage. Despite his commitment to UW, he made a recent visit to Miami, which is making a late run for his services.

Dilin Jones, running back

Committed: July 14.

Hometown: Laurel, Maryland.

High school: Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 190.

Ratings: Rivals, 247sports, On3 and ESPN consider him a four-star prospect.

Senior season: Arguably the top prospect in the Badgers’ class, Jones ran for 887 yards on 108 carries, an 8.2-yard average, caught four passes for 35 yards and scored 12 touchdowns for one of the top teams in the nation. Good Counsel finished 10-1 and was ranked No. 20 by MaxPreps and No. 14 by High School Football America. He was a first-team all-Met selection by the Washington Post.

Dillan Johnson, defensive line

Committed: July 12.

Hometown: Plainfield, Illinois.

High school: Joliet Catholic Academy.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 284.

Ratings: He is considered a four-star prospect by 247sports and received three stars from ESPN, On3 and Rivals.

Senior season: Johnson helped Joliet Catholic win a state title as a sophomore and led the team to a runner-up finish as a senior. He finished with 82 tackles, seven for a loss, from his spot at tackle. He also registered 10 sacks and forced a fumble. The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association made him all-state selection as did the Chicago Sun-Times.

Anelu Lafaele, outside linebacker

Committed: July 11.

Hometown: Kalihi, Hawaii.

High school: Farrington.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 230.

Ratings: He was ranked a four-star prospect by 247sports and received three stars by Rivals, ESPN and On3.

Senior season: He helped the Governors go 7-4 this season. He finished with 27 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

Darrion Dupree, running back

Committed: July 7.

Hometown: Chicago.

High school: Mount Carmel.

Height: 5-10.

Weight: 195.

Ratings: Rivals lists him as a four-star recruit. He received three stars from ESPN, 247sports and On3.

Senior season: Dupree was an impact player in the running and passing games for Mount Carmel, leading the team in both categories to help Mount Carmel reach the 3A championship game. He rushed for 1,056 yards and 16 touchdowns on 139 carries, an average of 7.9 yards per carry. He also caught 13 passes for 254 yards, an average of 19.6 yards.

Emerson Mandel, offensive line

Committed: July 4.

Hometown: Mounds View, Minnesota.

High school: Irondale.

Height: 6-5.

Weight: 315.

Ratings: Rivals and On3 consider Mandel a four-star recruit. ESPN and 247sports rated him as a three-star prospect.

Senior season: In addition to being a consensus all-state selection, he was one of 10 finalists and the only lineman in the running for the Mr. Football award given by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association to the state’s top player.

Jay Harper, defensive back

Committed: June 19.

Hometown: Valley, Alabama.

High school: Valley.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170.

Ratings: Rivals, 247sports, On3 and ESPN rate him as a three-star prospect.

Senior season: He posted 40 solo tackles and 17 assists for the Rams. He also played receiver and caught 15 passes for 148 yards, a 9.9-yard average. Pulling double-duty is nothing new for Harper, though. He is also a standout basketball player who helped Valley win a state title last season.

Omillio Agard, defensive back

Committed: July 1.

Hometown: Philadelphia.

High school: St. Joseph’s Prep.

Height: 5-10.

Weight: 175.

Ratings: Rivals and ESPN list him as a four-star recruit. On 3 and 247sports considered him a three-star prospect.

Senior season: A ball-hawking performer, Agard made 32 tackles, intercepted three passes and broke up 20 in all to help his team win its second straight state championship. He has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl Jan. 6 in San Antonio. Also give him credit for one of the all-time best college reveals when he announced UW as his choice last summer.

Last night stats career high rushing yards‼️



26 carries, 304 yards, 4 TDs#OnWisconsin🦡 pic.twitter.com/Sy2FPFQPih — Gideon Ituka 🇨🇲 (@GideonItuka25) October 14, 2023

Gideon Ituka, running back

Committed: June 17.

Hometown: Gaithersburg, Maryland.

High school: Gaithersburg.

Height: 5-10.

Weight: 220.

Ratings: Rivals, 247sports, On3 and ESPN gave hims three stars.

Senior season: He ran 221 times for 2,250 yards, a 10.2-yard average, during the regular season and posted at least two 300-yard games. He was named the Montgomery County Public Schools most valuable player.

Colin Cubberly, offensive line

Committed: June. 12.

Hometown: Lagrange, New York.

High school: Arlington.

Height: 6-6.

Weight: 310.

Ratings: He received a three-star rating from ESPN, ON3, 247sports and Rivals.

Senior season: He played right tackle for Arlington and was the Class AA most outstanding offensive lineman. He was selected as a U.S. Army All-American.

Raphael Dunn, athlete

Committed: June. 11.

Hometown: Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

High school: The Lawrenceville School.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 205.

Ratings: He is a consensus three-star recruit.

Senior season: Dunn was named his teams most valuable player after making 86 tackles, 59 solo, with one sack, one interception and two passes broken up. He also caught 12 passes and had five touchdowns.

Ryan Cory, offensive lineman

Committed: June 6.

Hometown: Gibsonia, Pennsylvania.

High school: Pine-Richland.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 285.

Ratings: ESPN considered him a four-star recruit. On3, Rivals and 247sports list him as a three-star prospect.

Senior season: He played guard for the Rams and was named the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 5A player of the year.

Hank Weber, defensive line

Committed: June. 5.

Hometown: Franklin, Tennessee

High school: Brentwood Academy.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 250.

Ratings: He is a consensus three-star recruit.

Senior season: He finished with 55 tackles, including 12 for a loss, and was a second-team All-midstate Large Class selection by the Nashville Tennessean.

Kevin Heywood, offensive line

Committed: June 6.

Hometown: Limerick, Pennsylvania.

High school: Pope John Paul II.

Height: 6-7.

Weight: 300.

Ratings: Rivals, 247sports, On3 and ESPN rate him a four-star prospect.

Senior season: Heywood led the Golden Panthers to a conference and district championship. He will play n the All-American Bowl on Jan. 6 in San Antonio.

Kyan Berry-Johnson, receiver

Committed: April. 17.

Hometown: Bolingbrook, Illinois.

High school: Boilngbrook.

Height: 5-10.

Weight: 179.

Ratings: Rivals gives him four stars. He received three stars from On3, ESPN and 247sports.

Senior season: The first-team all-state selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association averaged 22.4 yards per catch and averaged a touchdown every 4 ½ receptions. He finished with 64 catches, 1,432 receiving yards and 2,242 all-purpose yards. He also played defensive back and brokeup 16 passes.

Thomas Heiberger, an outside linebacker from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, finished 2023 with 39 tackles, five sacks, six tackles for a loss and one interception.

Thomas Heiberger, outside linebacker

Committed: April 9.

Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

High school: Jefferson.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 210.

Ratings: 247sports and On3 rate Heiberger with four stars. ESPN and Rivals lists him as a three-star recruit.

Senior season: He finished with 39 tackles, five sacks, six tackles for a loss and one interception for Jefferson. Heiberger helped his team win a state title as a junior. This year the squad went 6-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Derek Jensen, offensive line

Committed: April 2.

Hometown: Hartland.

High school: Arrowhead.

Height: 6-7.

Weight: 310.

Ratings: Rivals lists him as a four-star recruit. ESPN, On3 and 247sports list him as a three-star prospect.

Senior season: He claimed first-team all-state distinction from the Associated Press and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Landon Gauthier, linebacker

Committed: April 11.

Hometown: Green Bay.

High school: Bay Port.

Height: 6-3.

Weight: 230.

Ratings: Gauthier is considered a consensus three-star recruit.

Senior season: He missed the first two games of the season due to a broken rib and then recorded 66 tackles, 42, solo, during the final nine games. He also posted six tackles for a loss, five sacks and one interception and was a first-team all-state pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and a second-team selection by the Associated Press.

Grant Stec, tight end

Committed: Jan. 29.

Hometown: Sleepy Hallow, Illinois.

High school: Henry Jacobs.

Height: 6-6.

Weight: 252.

Ratings: Stec received a four-star rating by Rivals, 247sports and ESPN. On3 considered him a three-star prospect.

Senior season: His receiving statistics – he caught 23 balls for 210 yards, a 9.1-yard average – belied his potential in that regard. Jacobs had a run-heavy team that produced 2,700 yards on the ground and didn’t have another threat to draw defense’s attention away from Stec. His career numbers 1,127 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns do him more justice as a pass catcher.

Mabrey Mettauer, quarterback

Committed: Dec. 24, 2022.

Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas.

High school: The Woodlands.

Height: 6-6.

Weight: 225.

Ratings: ESPN and Rivals consider him a four-star recruit. On3 and 247sports give him three stars.

Senior season: He completed 154 of 229 passes (67%) for 2,305 yards and 29 touchdowns to lead the Highlanders to a 9-4 record. He also ranked second on his team with 392 rushing yards.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers football 2024 recruiting class of coach Luke Fickell