Signing Day at Columbus High

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Columbus High students for signing to continue their careers in college:

Corban Milano – Wheaton College – Football

Hayden Willis – Reinhardt University – Football

Brock Gunderson – Berry College – Football

Layla Albright – Columbus State University – Track/XC

Will Taylor – Alabama A&M – Baseball

Sam Wampler – Georgia Tech – Competition Cheer

Jana Walrath – Tulane University – Competition Cheer

Aleeya Hudson – Piedmont University – Competition Cheer

