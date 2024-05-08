Advertisement

Signing Day at Columbus High

jack patterson
COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Columbus High students for signing to continue their careers in college:

  • Corban Milano – Wheaton College – Football

  • Hayden Willis – Reinhardt University – Football

  • Brock Gunderson – Berry College – Football

  • Layla Albright – Columbus State University – Track/XC

  • Will Taylor – Alabama A&M – Baseball

  • Sam Wampler – Georgia Tech – Competition Cheer

  • Jana Walrath – Tulane University – Competition Cheer

  • Aleeya Hudson – Piedmont University – Competition Cheer

