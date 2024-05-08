Signing Day at Columbus High
COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Columbus High students for signing to continue their careers in college:
Corban Milano – Wheaton College – Football
Hayden Willis – Reinhardt University – Football
Brock Gunderson – Berry College – Football
Layla Albright – Columbus State University – Track/XC
Will Taylor – Alabama A&M – Baseball
Sam Wampler – Georgia Tech – Competition Cheer
Jana Walrath – Tulane University – Competition Cheer
Aleeya Hudson – Piedmont University – Competition Cheer
