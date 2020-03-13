How re-signing Danny Trevathan impacts Bears' 2020 NFL draft plans

One of the more challenging decisions that faced Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace at the start of the 2020 offseason was at inside linebacker, where both Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski were scheduled to become unrestriced free agents on March 18. The Bears realistically can't re-sign both.

On Thursday, Pace made his choice. The Bears reportedly re-signed Trevathan to a three-year deal.

Trevathan's return all but ends Kwiatkoski's tenure in Chicago. He's expected to be a highly-coveted free agent for teams in need of a physical presence in the middle of their defense. In fact, his average annual salary could end up higher than Trevathan's by the time the bidding war comes to a close.

Re-signing Trevathan makes sense for a variety of reasons. First, he's a respected veteran in the locker room who, when healthy, is one of the better all-around linebackers in the NFL. Second, he's 'only' 30 years old. Linebackers rely more on instincts and awareness to remain effective in their 30s, and Trevathan is top-notch in both categories. Finally, his return doesn't eliminate the possibility the Bears add a young linebacker early in the draft. Again, he's 30. While he has a handful of starting-quality seasons left in the tank, there's also a chance he won't play out all three years of his new deal in Chicago. Father Time often comes out of nowhere.

With that in mind, the Bears can't ignore inside linebacker in the 2020 NFL draft. While they don't have to invest a second-round pick on one, they should survey the linebacker landscape at the start of Day 3 to determine if an eventual starter is within reach.

Prospects like Ohio State's Malik Harrison, Oregon's Troy Dye and Wyoming's Logan Wilson should all be available on Day 3 and have the kind of upside worth drafting and stashing behind Trevathan for the next season or two.

And let's not forget about Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Chicago's fourth-round pick in 2018. The Bears' draft strategy at linebacker could come down to how they view his development. He's still a great unknown after playing just 27 snaps over his first two seasons in the league, per Pro Football Focus, but he was lauded as a high-upside prospect out of Western Kentucky.

