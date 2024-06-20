Should the Ravens sign CB Brandon Stephens to a contract extension?

Baltimore has a stacked roster and is one of the few teams capable of winning a Super Bowl over the next two or three years.

ESPN recently suggested one final off-season move for all 32 teams, and signing Stephens to a long-term deal seems to be the next step.

Extend CB Brandon Stephens Stephens is a versatile player who has played safety, nickelback and boundary corner during his three years in the NFL. Last season, he finished 21st among qualifying corners in coverage DVOA with 11 passes defensed. His contract ends after 2024, and he’s worthy of an extension, which would give the Ravens consistency in the secondary with Stephens, Marlon Humphrey and rookie Nate Wiggins for the next few seasons.

Stephens started 16 games at cornerback, and the converted safety logged two interceptions and a 65.5 grade in coverage.

An extension would create $1,648,800 in cap space.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire