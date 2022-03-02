After signing on with ball producer, Jason Day withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational

For the first time in more than seven months, Jason Day tweeted on his official account Tuesday, excited to announce he had joined forces with Bridgestone Golf and will play the company’s TOUR B XS ball.

The good vibes didn’t last long, however, as the former Arnold Palmer Invitational champ was back in the news on Wednesday after the PGA Tour announced he had withdrawn from the event at Bay Hill.

Day captured the title at this event in 2016 and has finished inside the top 35 thrice since. But this marks the third time in four years the Aussie star has pulled out of the event, citing back issues as the reason for the previous two. There was no official word on why Day left this year.

If it is his back again, it marks a setback as the former World No. 1 played well in the first three rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before struggling Sunday and finishing T-24 two weeks ago. He also played well the week before at Torrey Pines, earning a place in the final group and eventually signing for T-3.

Jason Day has dropped to No. 92 in the world and is currently NOT in the field for the 2022 Masters. https://t.co/CrjoGvywGO — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) March 2, 2022

Day was scheduled as a featured player on PGA Tour Live’s coverage on ESPN+, as he was to be joined by Marc Leishman and Tyrrell Hatton. He’ll be replaced in the field by David Lipsky.

Previously, Bryson DeChambeau, the 2021 champion, announced that he will not defend his title. Citing injury, DeChambeau said he is not back to 100 percent after hurting his wrist in January. He hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26-29.