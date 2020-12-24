Significant others and golf: What do women think of husbands, boyfriends playing?

Whack. Exhale. Oohs. Ahs. The secret long drive competition between you and the guy next to you. Green range mat after green range mat. It was guy after guy. Flexing their egos and their drivers. This range wasn’t busy with Tiger Woods filling out a tight red polo on Sunday, but nonetheless, collared shirts and golf pants abounded, accompanied by the sound of the occasional crack of a can of beer amid the exhale and soft profanities.

This was your typical public driving range where the skill level ranged from the complete hack, to the occasional straight hitter and to the man who loves his golf drills and affirmations, but at this range there were no females.

The running joke in the golf world is that wives don’t let their husbands play golf. I was hitting golf balls on the range when I realized, on this particular day, I was the only woman there. Since I have my podcast, “WHY YOU SUCK AT GOLF!”, I wanted to interview some of these guys and see what their significant others thought about them playing the game.

As I went down the line to interview all the golfers, I was expecting lots of eye-rolling and sarcastic laughter in response to my question. I was pleasantly surprised when all the interviews went in a positive direction. Every person I interviewed, all of whom chose to remain anonymous, said that their spouse loved when they played golf. YES, YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY.

One woman showed up as I was leaving. Married 51 years, she said, “I love that he plays golf. First of all, it’s healthy, he gets out of the house with his friends, and I have some free time. It’s a win-win situation,” the woman said jokingly.

In my experience, some women have been highly displeased (pissed) when it comes to letting their significant others go play. I am not sure what element is a trigger for them. The men not helping them at home with the kids or the cart girl. Possible betting, the consumption of alcohol or the occasional cigar? Correct me if I’m wrong because I am not married, but I think there are far worse places a man could be than on a golf course with his buddies.

One man said the reason he learned to play golf was because his wife thought that it would help her with business deals, so they both learned to play. The man admitted that his skill level in the sport is superior to his wife’s, but it is something they both love to do together.

Golf is an opportunity for your significant other to participate in a sport that brings them enjoyment and, believe it or not, exercise. Yes, exercise. Most golfers exceed 10,000 steps in a single round. If you haven’t been with your spouse, ask to tag along one time.

You might enjoy it or you might not but at least you will have a better understanding of how it might be addicting.

Averee Dovsek is a contributor for Golfweek, hosting the popular “Fitness with Averee” video series, and is a member of the women’s golf team at Hofstra University. Her podcast, WHY YOU SUCK AT GOLF! is available on multiple platforms.