‘Significant milestone’: Foiling Week to move to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola is known for its “natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and renowned hospitality,” according to Mayor D.C. Reeves — but it could soon be known for the sport of hydro foiling.

According to a release, “Pensacola is set to make waves in the world of hydro foiling as it prepares to host the first Foiling Week Pensacola.”

Mobile man arrested after deputies find 2 pounds of marijuana, Glock switch: MCSO

Officials said it is a “significant milestone” for the city as the international sailing event has been held in Europe since 2014.

The event, which promises “an electrifying lineup of activities, including multiple racing classes on Pensacola Bay such as WASZP, iQFOiL, and International Moth Class, captivating on-water demonstrations featuring cutting-edge foiling boats and boards,” is scheduled for February 24, 2025, to March 2, 2025.

President of Sail Pensacola, Inc., Timothy Ryschon said he has been working with the President and Founder of the We Are Foiling ecosystem of events that created and produces Foiling Week, to secure funding and organize so that the event could be held in Pensacola.

Theodore woman fires shots at couple: Mobile Police

“Foiling Week Pensacola is the culmination of Sail Pensacola’s first year of work and will bring a whole new international appreciation of our town as a vacation option,” Ryschon said.

Mayor Reeves added, “Hosting such a prestigious international event underscores Pensacola’s growing reputation as a hub for maritime innovation and our commitment to fostering a vibrant and welcoming community.”

For more information on Foiling Week Pensacola, visit Foiling Week’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.