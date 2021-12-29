Significant injury news regarding Notre Dame defense

Notre Dame is just days away from taking on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl and the Irish already knew they’d be without star safety Kyle Hamilton who hasn’t played since mid-October. Now it appears that Notre Dame may be playing without another stellar member of their secondary as cornerback Cam Hart was seen at Wednesday’s practice with his leg heavily wrapped and not moving around well whatsoever.

We'll get official word from Marcus Freeman on Friday on Hart's availability. I'm playing amateur doctor in doubting he'll play based on how he was moving around today. — Tyler James (@TJamesNDI) December 29, 2021

Hart was stellar in Notre Dame’s secondary this season with his biggest game coming against Wisconsin when he recorded a pair of interceptions. If he’s unable to go expect to see more playing time at corner for senior Tariq Bracy or possible some of freshman Ryan Barnes.

Related:

Photos from Notre Dame’s Tuesday Fiesta Bowl practice

What to know about Oklahoma State

Shuffling on offensive line for Notre Dame ahead of Fiesta Bowl

Ryan Day’s offer to Marcus Freeman