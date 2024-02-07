SIGNED: West Linn kicker Gage Hurych stays home with the Ducks

Oregon has had quite a history with kids that go to West Linn High School. Players such as Payton Pritchard and Jackson Shelstad have worked out well for the Ducks.

But that’s on the hardwood.

The Ducks are trying their hand with a Lion on the gridiron with kicker Gage Hurych. He just signed his Letter of Intent to Oregon in the Class of 2024.

According to 247sports.com, Hurych is the No. 21 kicker in the country.

Odds are Hurych will use the 2024 season as a redshirt year as he learns the tools of the trade from transfer kicker Atticus Sappington, who is expected to be the Duck kicker in their inaugural season in the Big Ten.

The Ducks currently have the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation for the 2024 cycle, and the No. 1 class in the Big Ten Conference.

