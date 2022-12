Signed: Michigan football signs transfer Jack Tuttle

Associated Press

The seemingly limitless range of Hong Chau is on display in three films this year, in roles so different that they hardly seem the work of one actor. In Darren Aronofsky's “The Whale,” she plays best friend and nurse to Brendan Fraser's obese shut-in professor, his most regular visitor and assertive caregiver. In Kelly Reichardt's “Showing Up,” Chau plays the idle landlord and artist colleague of Michelle Williams' ceramics sculptor.