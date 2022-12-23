Signed: Michigan football signs transfer Drake Nugent

Trent Knoop
Transfer Portal Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

247Sports

3

#67

#3 IOL

On3

4

#37

#2 IOL

Vitals

Hometown

Littleton, Colorado

Projected Position

Center

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

300-pounds

High School Class

2019

Team Transferring From

Stanford

HS 247Sports Composite Ranking

3-star (#1141 prospect)

HS On3 Consensus Ranking

3-star (#1015 prospect)

 

Years Of Eligibility

  • Two years

Projection at Michigan

  • Nugent has started a lot of games at center for Stanford and Michigan will lose the Rimington winner Olu Oluwatimi after this season. We would expect Nugent to potentially start next fall at center for the Wolverines.

Notes

  • 24 straight starts at center for Stanford

  • Was on the Rimington Watch List in 2022

List

Early Signing Day: 2023 Michigan football signee tracker

 

