Signed: Michigan football signs transfer Drake Nugent
Transfer Portal Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
247Sports
3
#67
#3 IOL
On3
4
#37
#2 IOL
Vitals
Hometown
Littleton, Colorado
Projected Position
Center
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
300-pounds
High School Class
2019
Team Transferring From
Stanford
HS 247Sports Composite Ranking
3-star (#1141 prospect)
HS On3 Consensus Ranking
3-star (#1015 prospect)
Years Of Eligibility
Two years
Projection at Michigan
Nugent has started a lot of games at center for Stanford and Michigan will lose the Rimington winner Olu Oluwatimi after this season. We would expect Nugent to potentially start next fall at center for the Wolverines.
Notes
24 straight starts at center for Stanford
Was on the Rimington Watch List in 2022
List
