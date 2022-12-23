Signed: Michigan football signs transfer Myles Hinton

Transfer Portal Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

247Sports

4

#45

#5 OT

On3

3

#138

#9 OT

Vitals

Hometown

Norcross, Georgia

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-7

Weight

320-pounds

High School Class

2020

Team Transferring From

Stanford

HS 247Sports Composite Ranking

4-star (#74 prospect)

HS On3 Consensus Ranking

4-star (#33 prospect)

 

Years Of Eligibility

  • Two years

Projection at Michigan

  • Hinton has primarily played right tackle his entire career, so a lot with depend on what Karsen Barnhart decides. If Barnhart comes back to Michigan, then Hinton will need to shift inside, play left tackle, or be valued depth next next season.

Notes

  • Brother of former Michigan DT Christopher Hinton

  • Started nine games in 2021 and seven games in 2022 at right tackle

  • Was the teams Most Outstanding freshman in 2020

  • Allowed just two sacks in 2022

Highlights

List

Early Signing Day: 2023 Michigan football signee tracker

 

