Signed: Michigan football signs transfer Myles Hinton
Transfer Portal Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
247Sports
4
#45
#5 OT
On3
3
#138
#9 OT
Vitals
Hometown
Norcross, Georgia
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-7
Weight
320-pounds
High School Class
2020
Team Transferring From
Stanford
HS 247Sports Composite Ranking
4-star (#74 prospect)
HS On3 Consensus Ranking
4-star (#33 prospect)
Years Of Eligibility
Two years
Projection at Michigan
Hinton has primarily played right tackle his entire career, so a lot with depend on what Karsen Barnhart decides. If Barnhart comes back to Michigan, then Hinton will need to shift inside, play left tackle, or be valued depth next next season.
Notes
Brother of former Michigan DT Christopher Hinton
Started nine games in 2021 and seven games in 2022 at right tackle
Was the teams Most Outstanding freshman in 2020
Allowed just two sacks in 2022
Highlights
RT 11AliveSports: Landmark Dodge Team 11 Truck of the Night: Myles Hinton from GAC https://t.co/0jkojbuV8E GACFootball myles_hint75 LandmarkDCJ #Team11 – 11AliveNews
— Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) November 30, 2019
