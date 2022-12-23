Signed: Michigan football signs transfer AJ Barner
Transfer Portal Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
247Sports
4
#39
#5 TE
On3
3
#246
#9 TE
Vitals
Hometown
Aurora, Ohio
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-foot-6
Weight
250-pounds
High School Class
2020
Team Transferring From
Indiana
HS 247Sports Composite Ranking
3-star (#1147 prospect)
HS On3 Consensus Ranking
3-star (#1169 prospect)
Years Of Eligibility
Two years
Projection at Michigan
Michigan lost Erick All to Iowa and Luke Schoonmaker will be headed to the NFL. Barner is expected to step in and be the No. 2 or No. 3 TE for the Wolverines next Fall.
Notes
Eight starts at tight end in 2022
Caught 28 balls in 2022 and three touchdown passes
Highlights
Here's a quick look at the latest edition to the TE room: AJ Barner. 😯@_ajbarner_ x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/DYW0hoekAJ
— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 21, 2022
Hoosier touchdown courtesy of TE AJ Barner 🔥#IUFB 7 | #OSU 21 @IUSTVsports pic.twitter.com/S5OTYrqnx0
— Gwen Parks (@yeahgwen) November 12, 2022
