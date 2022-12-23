Signed: Michigan football signs transfer AJ Barner

Trent Knoop
Transfer Portal Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

247Sports

4

#39

#5 TE

On3

3

#246

#9 TE

Vitals

Hometown

Aurora, Ohio

Projected Position

Tight End

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

250-pounds

High School Class

2020

Team Transferring From

Indiana

HS 247Sports Composite Ranking

3-star (#1147 prospect)

HS On3 Consensus Ranking

3-star (#1169 prospect)

 

Years Of Eligibility

  • Two years

Projection at Michigan

  • Michigan lost Erick All to Iowa and Luke Schoonmaker will be headed to the NFL. Barner is expected to step in and be the No. 2 or No. 3 TE for the Wolverines next Fall.

Notes

  • Eight starts at tight end in 2022

  • Caught 28 balls in 2022 and three touchdown passes

Highlights

