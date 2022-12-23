Signed: Michigan football signs transfer Ernest Hausmann
Transfer Portal Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
247Sports
4
#2
#1 LB
On3
3
#112
#12 LB
Vitals
Hometown
Columbus, Nebraska
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
220-pounds
High School Class
2022
Team Transferring From
Nebraska
HS 247Sports Composite Ranking
3-star (#678 prospect)
HS On3 Consensus Ranking
3-star (#568 prospect)
Years Of Eligibility
Four years
Projection at Michigan
Has the ability to step in day one and start at Michigan. While he will only be a sophomore next season, Hausmann has starting experience at Nebraska and can push to be the third linebacker in Ann Arbor.
Notes
Played in every game at Nebraksa in 2022 and had seven starts at linebacker as a true freshman.
Highlights
#NEBvsMI Ernest Hausmann
Ajay Allen was 1 and Hausmann was 2 as my top two HS players from the 2022 recruiting class. Hartzog is challenging that.
Here are two great plays. 1 in coverage and 1 vs. the run. Freshman! He has speed Henrich and Reimer lack. We have a player here! pic.twitter.com/ta081hlOQE
— What does the film say? (@Huskers_film) November 13, 2022
