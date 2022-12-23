Signed: Michigan football signs transfer Ernest Hausmann

Trent Knoop
Transfer Portal Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

247Sports

4

#2

#1 LB

On3

3

#112

#12 LB

Vitals

Hometown

Columbus, Nebraska

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

220-pounds

High School Class

2022

Team Transferring From

Nebraska

HS 247Sports Composite Ranking

3-star (#678 prospect)

HS On3 Consensus Ranking

3-star (#568 prospect)

 

Years Of Eligibility

  • Four years

Projection at Michigan

  • Has the ability to step in day one and start at Michigan. While he will only be a sophomore next season, Hausmann has starting experience at Nebraska and can push to be the third linebacker in Ann Arbor.

Notes

  • Played in every game at Nebraksa in 2022 and had seven starts at linebacker as a true freshman.

 

Highlights

