SIGNED: Four-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi is officially a Duck

When is comes to linebackers, Dan Lanning doesn’t mess around in recruiting the best.

Oregon was able to sign four-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi out of Los Alamidos, Calif. during the early signing period. 247Sports has Mothudi rated at the No. 17 linebacker in the nation and No. 208 player overall. He’s also rated the No. 18 player overall in the state of California.

Nearly every school on the West Coast recruited Mothudi and the Ducks had to beat the likes of Washington, Michigan State and Utah to sign him.

The Ducks are attempting to build up depth at linebacker and they’re doing a good job. Mothudi is one of three linebackers signed in this period and they have really good talent in the system already with players such as Jeffrey Bassa, Jestin Jacobs, and Devon Jackson, all former four-star recruits.

