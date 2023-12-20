SIGNED: Four-star linebacker Dylan Williams is officially a Duck

The competition at linebacker at Oregon practices is going to be fun to watch in the coming seasons.

That position has been fruitful for the Duck in the recent recruiting cycles and four-star linebacker Dylan Williams is another valuable piece to that puzzle.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Williams out of Long Beach, Calif. is rated as the No. 26 linebacker in the nation and the No. 24 player in the state. In the couple of weeks leading up to signing day, Williams took some visits to other schools as part of the recruiting process, but he ultimately ended up settling on the Ducks and signing his NLI with Dan Lanning in Eugene.

Williams is the third linebacker to sign with Oregon and Dan Lanning on this particular signing day and he turned down offers from the likes of UCLA, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Nebraska to come to Eugene and play for the Ducks.

Here is a look at Williams’ highlights:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire