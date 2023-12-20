SIGNED: Four-star linebacker Brayden Platt is officially a Duck

The linebacker position was a point of emphasis in this recruiting cycle for the Oregon Duck and Dan Lanning seems to hit the jackpot.

Four-star recruit Brayden Platt, the No. 1 player overall in the state of Washington, signed on to be a Duck. The Yelm, Wash. native is also the No. 4 linebacker in the nation and is rated as the No. 51 overall player, according to 247Sports.

Platt is just one of several linebacker recruits to sign on with the Ducks. Lanning is also continuing the tradition of signing the top recruits out of that state and away from the Huskies, now a Big Ten rival. At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Platt also had offers from UCLA and Oklahoma before he decided on Oregon.

Yelm is a few miles southeast of Olympia.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire