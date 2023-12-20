SIGNED: Four-star EDGE Jaxson Jones is officially a Duck

Part of the transformation of the Oregon Ducks defense is finding pass rushers and more specifically, defensive ends, whose sole purpose is to get after the quarterback.

Oregon is trying to continue that tradition as the Ducks just signed four-star EDGE rusher Jaxson Jones out of Yuma, Ariz.

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Jones will likely use the beginning of his career at Oregon to bulk up some. 247Sports rates Jones as the No. 30 EDGE rusher in the nation and the No. 7 player in the state of Arizona.

In 2022, Jaxson finished an 11-game junior season with 87 tackles, 17 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two kick blocks. As a sophomore in 2021, he recorded 47 tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble.

Jaxson had offers from Washington, Arizona State, California and Colorado State before deciding to become a Duck.

Here’s a look at Jones’ highlights:

