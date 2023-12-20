SIGNED: 4-star defensive lineman Tionne Gray is officially a Duck

Size was an issue when Dan Lanning was hired at Oregon and in his two seasons, he’s been able to improve the size on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

That size improvement continues for Oregon as it has signed defensive lineman Tionne Gray from St. Louis, Missouri. He comes in at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds and has been given four stars by the 247Sports Composite. Gray is also the No. 44 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 9 player from Missouri.

According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Gray has the size to play immediately. This was his analysis of the newest Duck defensive lineman.

Big frame and big body. Enters college with the size to compete. It will be more about shaping himself than needed to add a lot of weight. Two-way player in high school who could really play either side of the ball in college, but projects as a college defensive lineman first. Moves well, and looks like he can add some weight without losing those athletic qualities. Still is barely scratching the surface of what he can be. As long as he keeps physically and technically developing, he has the tools to be a Power Five starter and potentially an NFL prospect.

Lanning wanted to bring in SEC size and talent and from the sounds of it, Gray has both. He had offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado, and Illinois.

There is a lot of depth at the DL position for Oregon in 2024, but we’ve seen underclassmen get playing time if they can prove that they deserve it.

Here are some highlights of Gray:

