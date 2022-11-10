SIGNED: Dana Altman’s Ducks put pen to paper on No. 7 ranked recruiting class in nation

The newest class of Oregon Ducks put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon, making it official that they will be coming to Eugene to play for Dana Altman next season.

The early period of national signing for college basketball started on Wednesday, which saw the Ducks add 5-star PF Kwame Evans, 5-star SF Mookie Cook, and 4-star PG Jackson Shelstad. The group of new Ducks ranks as the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation during the 2023 cycle.

The 2023 recruiting cycle is far from over, as recruits have until May 17, 2023, to commit and sign. At the moment, though, the Ducks should feel extremely confident about who they are bringing into the fold.

Let’s take a closer look at who the Ducks are getting in the three prospects:

5-star Kwame 'KJ' Evans

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 200 pounds

School: Montverde Academy (Florida)

247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.9954)

National Ranking: No. 11

Positional Ranking: No. 3 Power Forward

5-star Marquis 'Mookie' Cook

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 200 pounds

School: Compass Prep (Arizona)

247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.9940)

National Ranking: No. 10

Positional Ranking: No. 3 Small Forward

4-star PG Jackson Shelstad

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

School: West Linn (Oregon)

247Sports Composite Rating: 4 -star (0.9791)

National Ranking: No. 50

Positional Ranking: No. 8 Point Guard

