Signed City Women anniversary shirts up for auction in aid of CITC

City in the Community (CITC) has launched a new auction, giving you the chance to own a limited-edition anniversary home shirt commemorating 10 years of the Manchester City Women side turning professional.

The shirts carry the name of the people who players said were an inspiration throughout their life so far, these names form part of the Nissan logo on the back of the match worn shirts.

From 24 June, fans will be able to bid on their chosen players, with every penny raised going towards sustaining the charity’s programmes, which empower healthier lives with city youth through football.

The auction closes on 8 July, giving you just two weeks to try and grab your shirt. So be quick!

The full list of shirts on offer includes shirts issued to and signed by the following players:

Demi Stokes, Jess Park, Yui Hasegawa, Laia Aleixandri, Alanna Kennedy, Alex Greenwood, Leila Ouahabi, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Poppy Pritchard, Esme Morgan, Khiara Keating, Katie Startup, Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, Laura Blinkkide Brown, Lauren Hemp, Ruby Mace, Filippa Angeladahl, Kerstin Casparji, Jill Roord, Mary Fowler

Take part in the auction here

Each shirt will be provided in a presentation box and sent to winning bidders at the soonest opportunity after the auction closes.

City in the Community empowers healthier lives with city youth through football.

To find out more, visit www.mancity.com/CITC or follow the charity on social media @CITCmancity.